New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs announce Sunday afternoon starting lineups

The New York Yankees will be looking to complete a three game sweep of the Chicago Cubs on Sunday afternoon.

First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 PM at Yankee Stadium. The game will be broadcast on the YES Network in New York and on the MLB Network nationally.

Keegan Thompson (6-1, 3.17) will start for Chicago. while Jameson Taillon (6-1, 2.73) will go for New York.

The Yankees shut out the Cubs, 8-0, as Aaron Judge hit two of New York six home runs in the game.

Here are the lineups announce by the teams on Sunday morning:

Tipico Mobile Sportsbook: Register Today!

John Connolly is a breaking news editor for NorthJersey.com. For unlimited access to all the major news happening in North Jersey, subscribe here. To get breaking news directly to your inbox, sign up for our newsletter.

Email: connolly@northjersey.com

Twitter: @JohnConnolly_22

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs announce Sunday 6/12 starting lineups