New York Yankees beat Tampa Bay Rays 10-6 after nearly blowing 6-run lead

ST. PETERSBURG. Fla. (AP) — Jose Trevino hit two of New York’s five homers, Luis Gil went six scoreless innings and the Yankees defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 10-6 after almost blowing a six-run lead.

Trevino hit a two-run shot in the third and a solo drive in a four-run eighth that put the Yankees ahead 10-5. Struggling Gleyber Torres hit his second homer of the season, a three-run shot earlier in the inning.

Jose Siri keyed a five-run seventh that got the Rays within 6-5 with a one-out grand slam off reliever Caleb Ferguson.

Jahmai Jones hit his first major league homer, and Aaron Judge connected on his 10th home run for the Yankees.

