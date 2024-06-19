New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles meet in game 2 of series

Baltimore Orioles (47-25, second in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (51-24, first in the AL East)

New York; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Cade Povich (0-1, 4.76 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Yankees: Gerrit Cole (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Yankees -172, Orioles +144; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees take a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Baltimore Orioles.

New York is 51-24 overall and 23-10 in home games. The Yankees have a 40-6 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Baltimore is 47-25 overall and 22-11 in road games. Orioles hitters are batting a collective .249, which ranks fourth in the AL.

Wednesday's game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Orioles are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Verdugo has 15 doubles, a triple and nine home runs for the Yankees. Aaron Judge is 14-for-37 with three doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Gunnar Henderson has 12 doubles, four triples and 22 home runs while hitting .273 for the Orioles. Anthony Santander is 10-for-39 with a double and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 6-4, .244 batting average, 4.64 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Orioles: 7-3, .260 batting average, 1.98 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Aaron Judge: day-to-day (hand), Clarke Schmidt: 60-Day IL (lat), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (tricep), Ian Hamilton: 15-Day IL (lat), Anthony Rizzo: 10-Day IL (wrist), Jon Berti: 60-Day IL (calf), Nick Burdi: 15-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (back)

Orioles: Jordan Westburg: day-to-day (hip), Kyle Bradish: 15-Day IL (ucl sprain), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dean Kremer: 15-Day IL (tricep), Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (elbow), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.