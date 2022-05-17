New York Yankees, Baltimore Orioles announce Tuesday night starting lineups

John Connolly, NorthJersey.com
·1 min read
The New York Yankees play the second game of their four-game road series Tuesday night against the Baltimore Orioles.

First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. The game will be broadcast on the YES Network in New York.

Jameson Taillon (3-1, 2.93) will start for New York, while Spenser Watkins (0-1, 5.19) will go for Baltimore.

The Yankees won the series opener on Monday, 6-2.

Here are the lineups announced by the teams on Tuesday afternoon:

John Connolly is a breaking news editor for NorthJersey.com. For unlimited access to all the major news happening in North Jersey, subscribe here. To get breaking news directly to your inbox, sign up for our newsletter.

Email: connolly@northjersey.com

Twitter: @JohnConnolly_22

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: New York Yankees, Baltimore Orioles announce Tuesday 5/17 lineups

