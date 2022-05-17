New York Yankees, Baltimore Orioles announce Tuesday night starting lineups

The New York Yankees play the second game of their four-game road series Tuesday night against the Baltimore Orioles.

First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. The game will be broadcast on the YES Network in New York.

Jameson Taillon (3-1, 2.93) will start for New York, while Spenser Watkins (0-1, 5.19) will go for Baltimore.

The Yankees won the series opener on Monday, 6-2.

Here are the lineups announced by the teams on Tuesday afternoon:

