New York Yankees, Baltimore Orioles announce Tuesday's lineups; LeMahieu late scratch
The New York Yankees play the middle game of their home series against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night.
First pitch is 7:05 p.m. at Yankee Stadium. The game will be broadcast on the YES Network.
Bruce Zimmermann (2-2, 3.48) will start for Baltimore, while Jordan Montgomery (0-1, 3.35) will go for New York.
The Orioles won the series opener on Monday, 6-4. It was the Yankees third straight loss.
DJ LeMahieu was in the original lineup leading off, but was a late scratch by New York.
Here are the lineups announced by the teams on Tuesday afternoon:
