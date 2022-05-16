New York Yankees, Baltimore Orioles announce Monday night starting lineups

The New York Yankees open a four-game road series against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night.

First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. at Baltimore's Oriole Park at Camden Yards. The game will be broadcast on the YES Network in New York.

Following storms during the day in Baltimore, the evening forecast calls for clear skies with a low of 58 degress.

Luis Severino (2-0, 4.08) will start for New York, while Kyle Bradish (1-1, 4.24) will go for Baltimore.

The Yankees (25-9) sit atop the American League East, while Baltimore Orioles (14-21) is in fourth place.

Here are the lineups announced by the teams on Monday afternoon;

First of four against the Yankees! pic.twitter.com/bynA7ms63Z — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) May 16, 2022

John Connolly is a breaking news editor for NorthJersey.com. For unlimited access to all the major news happening in North Jersey, subscribe here. To get breaking news directly to your inbox, sign up for our newsletter.

Email: connolly@northjersey.com

Twitter: @JohnConnolly_22

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: New York Yankees, Baltimore Orioles release 5/16 starting lineups