New York Yankees, Baltimore Orioles announce Wednesday night lineups
The New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles play the middle game of their three-game series Wednesday night.
First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. at Yankee Stadium. The game will be broadcast on the YES Network in New York and on the MLB Network nationally.
Tyler Wells (0-2, 6.75) will start for Baltimore, while Jordan Montgomery (0-1, 2.51) will go for New York.
The Yankees won, 12-8, on Tuesday night.
Here are the lineups announced by the teams on Wednesday afternoon:
