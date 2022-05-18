New York Yankees, Baltimore Orioles announce Wednesday night starting lineups

The New York Yankees play the third game of their four-game road series against the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday night.

First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. The game will be broadcast in New York on the YES Network.

Gerrit Cole (3-0, 2.95) will start for New York, while Jordan Lyles (2-3, 4.38) will go for Baltimore.

The Yankees won, 5-4, Tuesday behind Aaron Judge's four-hit, two homer night.

Here are the lineups announced by the teams on Wednesday afternoon:

Cole Train makes a stop in Baltimore. #RepBX pic.twitter.com/7uhG6N2jXC — New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 18, 2022

Wednesday under the lights! pic.twitter.com/p0v8otrVQE — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) May 18, 2022

