New York Yankees, Baltimore Orioles announce Thursday afternoon lineups

The New York Yankees will be looking to complete a three-game sweep of the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday afternoon.

First pitch is slated for 1:05 p.m. at Yankee Stadium. The game will be broadcast on the YES Network.

Bruce Zimmermann (1-0, 1.20) will start for Baltimore, while Jameson Taillon (1-1, 3.07) will go for New York.

The Yankees won, 5-2, on Tuesday night.

Here are the lineups announced by the teams on Thursday morning:

Tipico Mobile Sportsbook: Register Today!

Last game before we hit the road. #RepBX pic.twitter.com/GIBvPcpYIh — New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 28, 2022

#Orioles lineup vs NYY Game 3. Still no Mountcastle pic.twitter.com/Mz5eu8WdXQ — Cordell Woodland (@CordellWoodland) April 28, 2022

John Connolly is a breaking news editor for NorthJersey.com. For unlimited access to all the major news happening in North Jersey, subscribe here. To get breaking news directly to your inbox, sign up for our newsletter.

Email: connolly@northjersey.com

Twitter: @JohnConnolly_22

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: New York Yankees, Baltimore Orioles announce Thursday 4/28 lineups