New York Yankees, Baltimore Orioles announce Thursday afternoon lineups
The New York Yankees will be looking to complete a three-game sweep of the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday afternoon.
First pitch is slated for 1:05 p.m. at Yankee Stadium. The game will be broadcast on the YES Network.
Bruce Zimmermann (1-0, 1.20) will start for Baltimore, while Jameson Taillon (1-1, 3.07) will go for New York.
The Yankees won, 5-2, on Tuesday night.
Here are the lineups announced by the teams on Thursday morning:
Last game before we hit the road. #RepBX pic.twitter.com/GIBvPcpYIh
— New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 28, 2022
#Orioles lineup vs NYY Game 3. Still no Mountcastle pic.twitter.com/Mz5eu8WdXQ
— Cordell Woodland (@CordellWoodland) April 28, 2022
This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: New York Yankees, Baltimore Orioles announce Thursday 4/28 lineups