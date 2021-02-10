New York Yankees announce Darren O'Day signing, designate Ben Heller for assignment

Darren O'Day strides to plate

The Yankees made official a move that was reported two weeks ago to the date, announcing Wednesday the signing of former Atlanta Braves RHP Darren O'Day on a one-year contract.

In a corresponding move to make room on the 40-man roster, New York designated RHP Ben Heller for assignment.

O'Day has a player option for 2022, the Yankees added. If O'Day declines, there is a club option, the Yankees said.

While a salary was not included, the New York Post's Joel Sherman reported Jan. 27 that O'Day would earn $1.75 million in 2021.

As a 13-year veteran from 2008-20 with the Los Angeles Angels (2008), Mets (2009), Texas Rangers (2009-11), Baltimore Orioles (2012-18) and Braves (2019-20), O'Day is 40-19 in 604 regular-season appearances. Through 576 2/3 career innings pitched, O'Day -- a 2015 All-Star selection with the Orioles -- has posted a 2.51 ERA with 21 saves.

Heller, 29, is 2-0 in 31 career regular-season appearances and a 2.59 ERA with the Yankees from 2016-20. He logged six games in 2020, his fifth year, allowing five runs (two earned) on five hits (two home runs) while striking out six and hitting two batters through six innings.