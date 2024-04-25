New York visits Washington with 2-0 series lead

New York Rangers (55-23-4, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Washington Capitals (40-31-11, fourth in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Rangers -172, Capitals +144; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Rangers lead series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers visit the Washington Capitals in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 2-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Tuesday for the seventh time this season. The Rangers won 4-3 in the previous meeting.

Washington has gone 40-31-11 overall with a 16-11-1 record in Metropolitan Division play. The Capitals have gone 16-3-6 in games decided by a single goal.

New York has a 20-8-0 record in Metropolitan Division play and a 55-23-4 record overall. The Rangers have a 33-8-1 record when they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponent.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tom Wilson has scored 18 goals with 17 assists for the Capitals. Alexander Ovechkin has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Artemi Panarin has 49 goals and 71 assists for the Rangers. Chris Kreider has five goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 4-5-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.2 assists, 2.8 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Rangers: 7-3-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.4 assists, 5.1 penalties and 16.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Capitals: Rasmus Sandin: day to day (upper body), Nicklas Backstrom: out (hip), Nick Jensen: day to day (upper body), Ethan Bear: out (personal), Vincent Iorio: day to day (upper body).

Rangers: Blake Wheeler: out for season (lower-body), Filip Chytil: out for season (upper-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.