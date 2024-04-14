New York visits New Jersey after Nelson's 2-goal game

New York Islanders (37-27-16, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (38-38-5, seventh in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Devils +188, Islanders -250

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders visit the New Jersey Devils after Brock Nelson's two-goal game against the New York Rangers in the Islanders' 3-2 shootout loss.

New Jersey has gone 38-38-5 overall with an 11-12-2 record in Metropolitan Division play. The Devils have gone 10-16-4 when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

New York has gone 37-27-16 overall with an 11-7-6 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Islanders are 33-5-11 in games they score at least three goals.

Monday's game is the fourth time these teams match up this season. The Devils won the previous matchup 4-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesper Bratt has 27 goals and 56 assists for the Devils. Timo Meier has scored five goals with five assists over the last 10 games.

Nelson has scored 31 goals with 33 assists for the Islanders. Kyle Palmieri has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 4-5-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.1 assists, 4.9 penalties and 17.3 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Islanders: 7-2-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, 2.3 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

INJURIES: Devils: Dougie Hamilton: out (pectoral), Nathan Bastian: out (upper body), Jack Hughes: day to day (upper body), Tomas Nosek: day to day (undisclosed).

Islanders: Scott Mayfield: out for season (lower-body), Noah Dobson: day to day (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.