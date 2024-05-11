New York visits Indiana with 2-1 series lead

New York Knicks (50-32, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (47-35, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Pacers -6; over/under is 218.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Knicks lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Knicks visit the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference second round with a 2-1 lead in the series. The Pacers won the last matchup 111-106 on May 10 led by 35 points from Tyrese Haliburton, while Donte DiVincenzo scored 35 points for the Knicks.

The Pacers are 32-20 in conference matchups. Indiana is the top team in the Eastern Conference with 57.9 points in the paint led by Pascal Siakam averaging 13.1.

The Knicks have gone 35-17 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York is fifth in the league with 45.2 rebounds per game. Isaiah Hartenstein leads the Knicks with 8.3.

The Pacers' 13.2 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 12.5 per game the Knicks give up. The Knicks' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points lower than the Pacers have allowed to their opponents (49.6%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Siakam is averaging 21.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Pacers. Myles Turner is averaging 19.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the past 10 games.

Jalen Brunson is averaging 28.7 points and 6.7 assists for the Knicks. DiVincenzo is averaging 18.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 6-4, averaging 118.4 points, 41.9 rebounds, 30.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points per game.

Knicks: 7-3, averaging 112.7 points, 45.1 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.7 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Bennedict Mathurin: out for season (shoulder).

Knicks: OG Anunoby: out (hamstring), Julius Randle: out for season (shoulder), Mitchell Robinson: out (ankle), Bojan Bogdanovic: out for season (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.