New York visits Florida with 2-1 series lead

New York Rangers (55-23-4, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Florida Panthers (52-24-6, first in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Panthers -169, Rangers +142; over/under is 5.5

STANLEY CUP SEMIFINALS: Rangers lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers visit the Florida Panthers in the third round of the NHL Playoffs with a 2-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Sunday for the seventh time this season. The Rangers won 5-4 in overtime in the previous matchup. Barclay Goodrow led the Rangers with two goals.

Florida has a 52-24-6 record overall and a 30-15-3 record in home games. The Panthers have a 28-8-2 record when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

New York has a 30-13-4 record on the road and a 55-23-4 record overall. The Rangers are 37-8-1 in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Reinhart has 57 goals and 37 assists for the Panthers. Aleksander Barkov Jr. has scored six goals and added seven assists over the last 10 games.

Artemi Panarin has 49 goals and 71 assists for the Rangers. Alexis Lafreniere has scored six goals with three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-2-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.4 assists, 4.1 penalties and 14.9 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Rangers: 7-3-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.4 assists, 4.2 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: None listed.

Rangers: Blake Wheeler: out (lower-body).

