York Valkyrie captain Peach takes pregnancy break

York Valkyrie captain Sinead Peach will miss the rest of the Women's Super League season as she is pregnant, but will work in an off-field leadership role within the squad.

The 25-year-old England international scored 13 tries in 17 games as Valkyrie won the Super League title in 2023, and signed a new professional deal in the winter.

Peach's deal features maternity leave support within the terms of her contract.

"I’m still young and rugby league is my life, so I will be back on the field next year, all being well," Peach told the club website.

“I’m still very much involved with the girls. I’m just taking an off-field approach as captain this year.

"I will be at every training session and I’m getting involved in everything apart from the contact."

Georgie Hetherington and Lucy Eastwood have filled the hooker role so far this season for Lindsay Anfield's side.

"I’ve known Sinead since she was 16 playing schoolgirl rugby league, so it’s been amazing to be part of her journey both as a player and a person especially as she now enters this next chapter in her life," Anfield added.

“Sinead will keep herself as fit as possible throughout her pregnancy, I’m sure, and we’ll help her as much as we possibly can as she aims to return next season."