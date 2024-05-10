New York tries to clinch series win against Carolina

New York Rangers (55-23-4, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (52-23-7, second in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Hurricanes -149, Rangers +126; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Rangers lead series 3-0

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers look to clinch the second round of the NHL Playoffs over the Carolina Hurricanes in game four. The teams meet Thursday for the seventh time this season. The Rangers won the last meeting 3-2 in overtime.

Carolina is 20-7-7 against the Metropolitan Division and 52-23-7 overall. The Hurricanes have a 25-9-3 record in games they score one or more power-play goals.

New York is 25-8-0 against the Metropolitan Division and 55-23-4 overall. The Rangers have a 51-7-3 record in games they score at least three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho has 36 goals and 53 assists for the Hurricanes. Andrei Svechnikov has two goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Vincent Trocheck has 25 goals and 52 assists for the Rangers. Mika Zibanejad has three goals and 12 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 5-2-3, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, 4.4 penalties and 11.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Rangers: 9-1-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, 5.3 penalties and 11.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Jesper Fast: out for season (upper body), Brett Pesce: out (lower body).

Rangers: Blake Wheeler: out for season (lower-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.