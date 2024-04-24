New York takes 2-0 lead into game 3 against Philadelphia

New York Knicks (50-32, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (47-35, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE 76ers -4.5; over/under is 204

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Knicks lead series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Knicks visit the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference first round with a 2-0 lead in the series. The Knicks won the last meeting 104-101 on April 22 led by 24 points from Jalen Brunson, while Tyrese Maxey scored 35 points for the 76ers.

The 76ers have gone 8-8 against division opponents. Philadelphia averages 114.6 points while outscoring opponents by 3.1 points per game.

The Knicks are 35-17 in conference play. New York is seventh in the Eastern Conference scoring 112.8 points per game and is shooting 46.5%.

The 76ers are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 47.0% the Knicks allow to opponents. The Knicks average 13.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 11.9 per game the 76ers allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joel Embiid is shooting 52.9% and averaging 34.7 points for the 76ers. Maxey is averaging 21.8 points over the last 10 games.

Josh Hart is averaging 9.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Knicks. Brunson is averaging 33.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 8-2, averaging 115.9 points, 43.8 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.8 points per game.

Knicks: 8-2, averaging 113.3 points, 41.6 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.2 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Robert Covington: out (knee), De'Anthony Melton: day to day (back).

Knicks: Julius Randle: out for season (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.