New York takes 1-0 series lead into game 2 against Carolina

Carolina Hurricanes (52-23-7, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (55-23-4, first in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Hurricanes -122, Rangers +102; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Rangers lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers host the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round of the NHL Playoffs with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Sunday for the fifth time this season. The Rangers won the last meeting 4-3. Mika Zibanejad scored two goals in the victory.

New York has a 55-23-4 record overall and a 23-8-0 record in Metropolitan Division play. The Rangers have gone 31-7-1 in games their opponents commit more penalties.

Carolina is 52-23-7 overall and 20-7-5 against the Metropolitan Division. The Hurricanes have gone 52-8-3 in games they score three or more goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vincent Trocheck has 25 goals and 52 assists for the Rangers. Artemi Panarin has seven goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Sebastian Aho has 36 goals and 53 assists for the Hurricanes. Seth Jarvis has scored eight goals with five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 8-2-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Hurricanes: 7-2-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: Blake Wheeler: out for season (lower-body), Filip Chytil: out for season (upper-body).

Hurricanes: Jesper Fast: out for season (upper body), Brett Pesce: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.