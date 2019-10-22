New York tabloids mock Sam Darnold, Jets after brutal loss to Patriots

New York tabloids aren't exactly known for their subtlety.

So when Sam Darnold and the Jets turned in an embarrassing performance at home against the Patriots - losing a 33-0 decision on Monday Night Football -you just knew there were going to be some brutal headlines.

The Daily News crushed Darnold for his performance after the quarterback threw for 86 yards while turning the ball over five times - a dreadful showing that added up to a woeful quarterback rating of 3.7

Pretty straightforward, especially compared to the Post, which seized upon Darnold's ill-fated mic'd up moment, in which he admitted he was "seeing ghosts."

With Halloween quickly approaching, the Post even included the graphic of "Sam's Spooky Stats." And considering how badly the game went for the Jets - a primetime home loss to the Patriots with horrible quarterback play - you have to wonder if Darnold's ghost comment will haunt him like the Buttfumble did for Mark Sanchez.

