New York tabloids had great reactions to Jets' 'choke' vs. Patriots

Victory in defeat? NY tabloids react to Jets' 'choke' vs. Pats

A New York team choking against its Boston rival is nothing new. But New York fans celebrating that choke certainly is.

The Jets were 15 minutes away from earning their first victory of 2020 before blowing a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter en route to a 30-27 loss to the New England Patriots that moved them to 0-9.

The silver lining, of course, is that the Jets remain the NFL's worst team and still have the inside track on the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The New York tabloids had both the Jets' ineptitude and the potential fruits of their failures on the mind in Tuesday's edition of their newspapers.

Trevor Lawrence is the expected top pick in the 2021 draft, and the Big Apple already is dreaming of the Clemson quarterback in green and white.

(Side note: That's a tough look for Sam Darnold, the Jets' No. 3 overall pick just two years ago.)

Meanwhile, Nick Folk's game-winning field goal as time expired hamstrung the Patriots' shot at a top pick, as New England now is 3-5 and would pick 13th in next year's draft if the season ended today.

So, while Patriots fans can revel in handing New York more on-field heartbreak, Monday night's result doesn't quite sting as much in the five boroughs.