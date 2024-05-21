New York Spotlight: United aims to keep Open Cup dream alive

May 20—The Big Apple offers a big opportunity for New Mexico United on Tuesday.

With a U.S. Open Cup win over host NYCFC II, United will equal its best-ever showing in the annual tournament, advancing to the quarterfinals. It would amount to a big feather in the cap for NMU, which already pulled off a major surprise by knocking off MLS Real Salt Lake in round four.

There's just one small problem.

New Mexico will not be playing the underdog role this time. That distinction goes to NYCFC II, the last surviving MLS Next Pro (Division III) team in the field. It's a foe NMU knows relatively little about — but one it cannot afford to overlook.

"This is not going to be easy," United coach Eric Quill said. "They've already knocked off two USLC clubs (Hartford and Colorado Springs) to prove they're for real. They'll probably come out super aggressive for this match and we have to respect them. This is an important match for both teams and our mentality has to be right."

On the plus side, NMU will roll into Belson Stadium in Queens on a hot streak. Including Open Cup matches, United has won three straight and seven of its last eight. New Mexico has more than survived a difficult opening schedule (six of its first eight games on the road — four in the Eastern Time Zone) and remained hot through key injuries and illness.

It's fair to say Quill's club is playing with confidence, momentum and having fun doing it.

"The camaraderie of this team is great," defender Talen Maples said. "The guys are so close, they really like seeing their teammates score goals and succeed, maybe more than scoring themselves."

Quill agreed.

"We've had to rotate lineups because of injuries and scheduling," he said, "but that's given a lot of guys opportunities and our game fitness is there up and down the roster. Fortunately, this team is very unselfish and we've all reaped the benefits of that. I feel like we're in pretty high form right now."

Still, NYCFC II can make the same claim. The youthful Baby Blues have played their best soccer in U.S. Open Cup competition and are not likely to be intimidated by their third straight USLC opponent.

"A lot of their guys have trained with the big club," said NMU's Chris Gloster, who spent two seasons with MLS NYCFC in 2021-22. "Some of them are young, but they're big and they do have that physical edge."

Quill said he is not sure what type of strategy NYCFC II will employ against New Mexico.

"We don't know whether they'll play low and try to limit our opportunities," Quill said, "or if they'll press us and try force takeaways. We've prepared for both. Either way, we need to come out and be the aggressors, try to force them into tough decisions. We have to make sure we play our game."

Tuesday's game in New York amounts to yet another challenge for NMU, which returns home to host San Antonio FC in USLC play on Saturday. But round-of-16 winners will get a lengthy break from tournament play as the quarterfinals are set for July 9-10.

NOTE: Quill said his team's injury list may soon get shorter. Midfielder Harry Swartz has returned to training, while defenders Kalen Ryden and Will Seymore are "making their way back," Quill said. Swartz and Seymore have missed four USLC matches and one Open Cup contest, while Ryden has been out since NMU's season opener. All are listed with lower body injuries.