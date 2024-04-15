York Revolution sign three players to 2024 roster

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The York Revolution have announced the addition of three more players to the 2024 roster.

The Revolution added right-handed pitcher Michael Horrell, left-hander Matt Turner and infielder Elvis Peralta on Wednesday.

Horrell spent 2023 recovering from an injury, but before he played three seasons in the Houston Astros system, boasting a 4.04 ERA and striking out 99 hitters in 69 appearances.

York Revolution 2024 season guide

“We’re hoping to recapture that magic (Horrell) had in 2021,” said Revolution general manager Rick Forney. “He’s got everything you need in a bullpen arm to be successful.”

Horrell was drafted in the 30th round by the Astros in 2019 following his senior season at Campbell University where he was named Big South Pitcher of the Year. The Winson Salem, North Carolina native owned a 3.18 ERA after four seasons with the Camels, winning 21 games. Horrell was named to the Big South All-Decade Team.

Horrell had a 2.21 ERA across 31 appearances in 2021 between Double-A Corpus Christi and High-A Asheville. Horrell returned to Double-A in 2022.

Turner has six years of professional experience with the Cleveland Guardians organization. The 24-year-old has an average of 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

“The arm talent is there,” Forney said. “The velocity is good, and he showed some good sliders too.”

The lefty was drafted by Cleveland in the 11th round in 2017 from Miami Palmetto (FL) High School. Turner has a career 9-13 record with a 4.55 ERA, with a high of Double-A Akron. Turner was named an Organizational All-Star for Cleveland in 2019 after going 4-3 with a 2.81 ERA with Lake County and Mahoning Valley.

York Revolution releases 2024 season schedule

Peralta is coming off a breakout season in the Pioneer League with Rocky Mountain where the 27-year-old hit .320 with 19 doubles, six homers and 21 stolen bases across 82 games.

“He’ll bring a lot of versatility and energy to our club,” Forney said. “The fact that he’s been to Triple-A shows you the kind of player and clubhouse person that he is.”

Peralta was chosen by the Oakland Athletics in the 26th round of the 2019 draft, reaching Triple-A with Las Vegas in 2021 and 2022. Peralta was drafted out of Marshall University where he was chosen for Conference USA first team in 2019.

The New York City native has played in 147 minor league games with the A’s and Diamondbacks systems, hitting .235 with 29 stolen bases. Peralta has played all three outfield positions and three infield positions, spending most of his time as a shortstop.

These signings bring the Revolutions 2024 roster to 25 players for the 2024 season.

