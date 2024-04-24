York Revolution players visit local hospital patients

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Members of the York Revolution visited patients at a hospital in York County on Wednesday.

The team spent time with patients at WellSpan Rehab Hospital who were recovering from surgery.

The York Revolution starts their season tomorrow night, April 25 in Wellspan Park. It will be the first of a four-game series against the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. with gates opening at 5:30 p.m.

York Revolution 2024 season guide

A Brooks Robinson White Rose Replica jersey will be given to the first 1,000 fans. It is also Hunger Free Thursday, meaning if attendees bring a non-perishable food item to donate to the York County Food Bank they will receive a free ticket to the game.

Last season the Revolution finished second in the North Division of the Atlantic League with a 74-54 record. Their .568 winning percentage was the second in the organization’s history.

The 2024 season marks the Revolution’s 17th season of play.

