York Revolution player has contract purchased by Los Angeles Angels

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The York Revolution announced Friday that infielder Mason Martin’s contract has been purchased by the Los Angeles Angels.

Martin will play for the Angels High-A affiliate the Tri-City Dust Devils in Pasco, Washington.

Martin is the 49th player in the Revolution’s history to have his contract purchased by the MLB.

Martin played in just one game for the Revolution, appearing in a Spring Training game against the Lancaster Stormers. Martin went 2-4, banging out a solo homer and a double.

York Revolution 2024 season guide

Martin was drafted by the Pirates in the 17th round of the 2017 MLB Draft from Southridge High School in Kennewick, Washington. He was crowned the Pirates Minor League Player of the Year in 2019 and GCL Most Valuable Player in 2017.

The York Revolution began their season on Thursday, falling 4-0 to the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars. They will have a rematch tonight, April 26 at 6:30 p.m. in WellSpan Park.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.