York Revolution pen four more to 2024 roster

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The York Revolution signed four more players for the 2024 season on Tuesday, one week ahead of Spring Training.

Outfielder Donovan Casey, infielder Christian Sepulveda, left-handed pitcher Will Stewart and right-handed pitcher Will Carter have all joined the Revolution for the upcoming campaign.

Will Carter

Carter was part of the Revolution bullpen last season, playing in a career-high 48 games where he recorded five saves. Carter struck out 44 hitters with a 4.36 ERA.

“If he can get ahead in counts, he’s tough,” said Revolution Manager Rick Forney. “If he can be a bit more efficient in strike throwing, I just don’t see where he can’t succeed, there’s too much arm talent there.”

Carter has played eight professional seasons, striking out 359 hitters in over 236 games in his tenure. Carter was a 14th round draft pick in 2015 by the New York Yankees from the University of Alabama.

Carter spent time with the Chicago White Sox organization too. He reached Triple-A within both organizations.

Donovan Casey

Casey has spent the last six seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Washington Nationals where he produced a career .257 batting average with 62 home runs, stealing 67 bases.

“He’s a plus-plus defender. . .he can probably defend as well as anybody in the league,” Forney said. “I’m excited about our outfield coverage, it will really help our pitching staff.”

The Stratford, New Jersey native was chosen in the 20th round of the 2017 draft as an outfielder from Boston College. In 2019 Casey was a California League All-Star and in 2021 was traded to the Nationals. Casey reached Triple-A Rochester in 2021 and 2022.

York Revolution 2024 season guide

Christian Sepulveda

Sepulveda spent the last two seasons with the Los Angeles Angels organization where he hit .255 with 13 home runs. The 26-year-old reached High-A Tri City.

“I’ve heard really good things for years about this guy,” Forney said. “He’s going to be a good fit for our ballpark as well.”

Sepulveda played college ball with the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley, debuting professionally with the Billings Mustangs of the Pioneer League in 2021. With the Mustangs the 6’5 infielder posted a .317 batting average with seven homers and 42 RBIs.

The Angels signed Sepulveda to a minor league contract.

The New York City native just wrapped up play in the winter league in Columbia, hitting .295 across 41 games.

Will Stewart

Stewart is coming off a 2023 campaign where he pitched a 3.15 ERA within the Miami Marlins system. The 26-year-old reached Triple-A Jacksonville this year for the second consecutive season.

York Revolution releases 2024 season schedule

“He has stuff that can compete in the strike zone,” said Forney. “He profiles well to be a starter in this league.”

Stewart was originally selected by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 20th round of the 2015 draft from high school. Stewart stayed in the organization for three seasons, finishing out his tenure with a South Atlantic League All-Star season in 2018. Before the 2019 season Stewart joined Miami in the blockbuster trade that sent J.T. Realmuto to Philadelphia.

Stewart owns a 36-34 career record with a 4.20 ERA from 598 innings.

The York Revolution have now inked 22 players for the 2024 season.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.