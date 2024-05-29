York Revolution celebrating York’s Hispanic communities

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The York Revolution are currently playing as Ritmo de York, which translates to “Rhythm of York” to celebrate the strong Latin culture in the York community.

The Revolution noted that they chose the name for their special identity because rhythm is important in many aspects of Latin music and culture.

The special heritage celebration games are currently being played from May 28 to May 30 at WellSpan Park. The Ritmo de York will take the field again in August from Aug. 9-11.

“Our Hispanic neighbors contribute to and enrich every part of our community,” said Revolution President Eric Menzer. “They are an integral part of what makes York great, and they should feel represented by their town’s team and every part of their ballpark experience when that team is playing.”

Ritmo games include music, decorations, food and beverages, merchandise, public address announcements and videos, and pre- and in-game entertainment that represent York’s Latin culture.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.