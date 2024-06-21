New York ranks 5th in states with most female sports bettors: report

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York is among the top five states where women bet on sports the most, according to a new report.

More New York Sports News

The new report said that 26% of women in New York bet on sports at least once a month, according to Play NJ. The Empire State ranks fifth, passing the national average by 14%. New York also ranked in the top 10 of the highest percentage of income women use for sports betting, at 6%.

Here’s the full list of the top 10 states where women gamble on sports the most:

New Mexico 35% Iowa 32% Virginia 29% Tennessee 27% New York 26% Arkansas 22% Connecticut 20% Florida 19% Massachusetts 17% Arizona 14%

Surprisingly, New Mexico does not have online sports betting, so betters go to sportsbooks in person to place their bets. According to the report, 51% of women said friends or family influenced them. Only 4% of women said WNBA star Caitlin Clark was their introduction.

For the full report, click here.

Jonathan Rizk is a digital journalist who has covered local news in New York City and Washington, D.C. He has been with PIX11 since August 2022. See more of his work here, and follow him on X and Facebook @OfficialRizk. Get in touch at jonathan.rizk@pix11.com.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.