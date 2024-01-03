New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes - GAME Highlights
Watch the GAME Highlights from New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes, 01/02/2024
Watch the GAME Highlights from New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes, 01/02/2024
Tepper released a statement expressing "regret" about the incident.
Sean McVay ended any speculation about his desire to coach the Rams next season.
Mike Vrabel provided multiple reasons for why the Titans need to win even in a lost season
To draft a quarterback with the No. 1 pick or not to pick a quarterback with the No. 1 pick? That is the question.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season!
With the new year here, it's time to clear out these five underperforming players from your fantasy hockey roster.
Dalvin Cook's agency announced the Jets' decision to part ways with the running back.
The referees everyone hated in Week 17 are back on national TV for Week 18.
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season!
The executive director of Bowl Season has ideas to incentivize college football players to compete in bowl games, if the NCAA is willing to make substantial changes.
Charles McDonald is joined by PFF's Senior Football Analyst and the greatest flag football quarterback in Canada Seth Galina to cover the funniest stories from NFL Week 17 and decide how confident they are in each playoff team and their quarterback. Charles and Seth cover David Tepper tossing a drink on a fan after the most recent Carolina Panthers loss, the massive blown call on Saturday night which could have huge implications for the Dallas Cowboys and the NFC East and the Pittsburgh Steelers quietly benching Kenny Pickett in favor of Mason Rudolph. Later, the duo move on discussing each playoff team and how confident they are in the team as a whole and their quarterback. Charles and Seth go back and forth on the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams, Baltimore Ravens, Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill breaks down the trade that sent OG Anunoby from the Raptors to the Knicks and then picks out New Year’s resolutions for some of the most interesting teams around the league.
The Gamecocks' starting lineup looks different than this time last year, but Dawn Staley’s squad is still primed for a run to the NCAA championship game with one of the most complete rosters in the country.
Coach Todd Bowles said an MRI was done on Baker Mayfield's ribs and came back negative for fractures.
Heisman runner-up Michael Penix Jr. threw for 430 yards and 2 TDs.
The 49ers have already clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC, which will give Christian McCaffrey an extra week to recover before their first playoff game.
The Rams cut Brett Maher after just seven games earlier this season.
From fumbles to rumbles, here are the five plays that defined this year's Michigan-Alabama Rose Bowl.
Michigan is playing for a national title.