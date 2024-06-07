New York Post’s Zach Braziller talks UConn, Dan Hurley rumors

NEW YORK (PIX11) –New York Post reporter Zach Braziller joins Sports Nation Nightly as UConn basketball coach Dan Hurley ponders a move to the NBA. Would the Lakers be the right situation for the reigning College Coach of the Year? Zach breaks it down with Moose and Figgie.

Watch the video player for the full story and be sure to tune in to NY SportsNation Nightly weeknights at 7 p.m. on PIX11.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.