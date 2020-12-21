New York Post nails back page after Jets’ first win

The New York Post and headlines are an artform. There should be a master class taught on how they deliver the best in puns and punches.

The tabloid was on target with its back page for Monday’s early edition after the New York Jets defeated the Los Angeles Rams for their first victory of 2020 and in the process knocked themselves out of the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

NBC was on top of things as it delivered a look at the LAWRENCE? WELP headlines.

That’s a touchdown any way you see it.