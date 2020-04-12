New York Post lobbies for Patriots owner Robert Kraft to buy the Mets

Robert Kraft: Owner of the New... York Mets?

It sure sounds crazy, but one New York Post columnist is lobbying for the New England Patriots owner to purchase the Mets from the Wilpon family.

Ken Davidoff published a piece Friday morning commending Kraft for lending his Patriots plane to deliver N95 masks from China. Along with the 1.4 million masks he brought home to Massachusetts, he also brought 300,000 masks to New York.

Davidoff mentions Kraft's incredible gesture in his argument for the 78-year-old to "save" the Mets franchise.

Yes, Kraft should ride his wave of New York love all the way to serious discussions with the Wilpons, whose efforts to sell the Mets to Steve Cohen unraveled worse than Rich Kotite's tenure as Jets head coach. The 78-year-old Kraft could be just the savior the Mets and their emotionally weathered fans need. Last week, in case you somehow missed it, Kraft arranged for the purchase of 1.4 million N95 masks for his home state of Massachusetts and then another 300,000 for New York, sending the Patriots' plane to China to procure them, at a time of dire need in the battle against COVID-19. What a gesture. As The Post's Mark Cannizzaro wrote, Kraft has earned family status here. Imagine if he built on that profound generosity by turning the Mets into the Patriots of Major League Baseball. He wouldn't be a mere family member. He'd be the godfather of every National League household from New Haven to Trenton. Appreciate what Kraft would bring to Citi Field.

The back page: WHAT ABOUT BOB! https://t.co/k4G8Pui817 pic.twitter.com/Z1ldWwRH4E — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) April 11, 2020

Is Kraft buying the Mets actually likely to happen? No. But it's still an interesting topic for discussion. After the Steve Cohen disaster that unfolded over the winter, Mets fans are looking for hope anywhere they can get it. And if there's one owner who can bring hope to a stagnant franchise, it's the six-time Super Bowl champion owner himself.

