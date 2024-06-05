New York pitch branded ‘borderline dangerous’ as India steamrolll Ireland

Rohit Sharma was struck twice by deliveries that reared up at New York's Eisenhower Park - Getty Images/Timothy A. Clary

The pitch in New York was labelled “shocking” and “borderline dangerous” after India bowled Ireland out for 96 and a string of batsmen on both sides were hit.

Rohit Sharma, the India captain, retired hurt after with a shoulder injury caused by a short ball from Josh Little and Rishabh Pant also had treatment when he was hit on the arm by a delivery that reared up off a length.

Teams batting first in New York have made 77 and 97 in the two matches staged there so far and against India’s pace attack on this surface it was a no contest. India won by eight wickets.

But with India and Pakistan playing at Eisenhower Park on Sunday and between them boasting some of the quickest bowlers in the world, there will be fears batsmen could be hurt by dangerous, inconsistent bounce. On Wednesday, some balls struck batsmen on the arm, gloves and head while others bounced twice before reaching the keeper.

“I’ve got to say that is not a good surface to play an international match on,” said former England coach Andy Flower on ESPN cricinfo. “It is bordering on dangerous. You see the ball bouncing on a length both ways so skidding low occasion but in the main bouncing unusually high and striking people on thumb, gloves and helmet and making life very very difficult for any batsman.”

Six of the 10 strips on the drop in square were prepared in Adelaide and then shipped to Florida before being laid in New York. Damien Hough, the groundsman at the Adelaide Oval, has been drafted in by the ICC to oversee pitch preparation.

The square is hosting four games in eight days including the India-Pakistan sell out at the pop up ground. The outfield is also very sandy and teams are worried about injuries diving or sliding on the grass.

“Shocking surface,“ Michael Vaughan posted on X. He later added: “Trying to sell the game in the States is great.. love it but for players to have to play on this sub standard surface in New York is unacceptable. You work so hard to make it to the WC [World Cup] then have to play on this.”

Earlier this week Sri Lanka were bowled out for 77 by South Africa with 90mph fast bowler Anrich Nortje was unplayable taking four for seven. Mickey Arthur, the former South Africa and Pakistan coach, joined the criticism of the pitch saying it was “very poor”.

