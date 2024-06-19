York PGA pro earns PGA Master Professional Designation

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Matt Keller, the owner of York Indoor Golf & Training Center and Lancaster Indoor Golf & Training Center, has been given the highest educational designation a PGA of America Golf Professional can receive.

Keller, who also manages Bridgewater Golf Club in York, has earned the PGA Master Professional Designation for the impact he has had on fostering the growth of golf.

“It’s a great honor to be recognized as (a) master professional with the PGA,” said Keller. “It takes a lot of work and a lot of dedication.”

Keller started playing golf when he was 12 years old and worked at a golf course in high school and his freshman year of college. He attended Penn State and explored different major options and eventually transferred into the PGA Professional Golf Management (PGM) program as a sophomore.

“You’re doing the work with Penn State for your major and then you’re also going work with the PGA, so it’s almost like a double major,” Keller said. “I was like, I think I want to make golf a career and I was lucky enough to get into the Penn State PGM program my sophomore year.”

What Keller recalls as a defining moment that opened his eyes to the opportunities golf can give was when he was 12 years old and playing in a church tournament.

A man approached them and asked about what they were doing and what other sports they played. When they finished answering the man responded ‘Oh that’s great you guys are all doing that, but I’m 81 years old and I shot an 81 today’.

“The light bulb kind of clicked for me,” Keller said. “not only did he beat us, he beat almost probably 95% of the people who played that day. And he was 81 years old. That’s something I can do the rest of my life.”

Now Keller has been a pro for 26 years. He opened his York indoor training center in 2017 and the Lancaster location in 2021. Keller also shares his love for the sport by teaching golf at Penn State York.

Being the 444th person to be named a PGA Master Professional is a culmination of years of hard work and dedication to the game.

“One of the main biggest things about teaching is you have to understand what your students are looking for,” Keller said.

Keller said they have students that are high-school-aged or younger and are looking to get involved competitively with the goal of eventually playing in college, but they also have people in their 40s and 50s who just want to learn to play golf. Keller noted that not only do his students have different goals, but they also have different physical capabilities.

“It’s pretty interesting when you get into the golf instruction side how everything kind of comes into play,” Keller said. “It’s a rewarding experience when you you’re able to kind of see the smile on people’s faces then when they have been frustrated with trying to hit a golf ball. It looks so simple when we watch it on TV until we try to do it. You find out how much more difficult it is.”

Keller said his main goal with teaching is to have him and his team constantly striving for more and continuing to improve because then they can help elevate the experience of their students and clients.

“I think is important to demonstrate to all the people that I teach and that I work with, that we always want to get better,” Keller said. “We never just stop and stay stagnant. We just want to keep getting better.”

