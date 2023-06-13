'New York Packers': Adrian Amos' signing with the Jets leads to plenty of jokes on Twitter

They're called the New York Jets.

But if you're having a hard time differentiating them from the Green Bay Packers when the 2023 NFL season begins you probably won't be alone.

The Jets continue to add former players affiliated with the Packers with the latest being safety Adrian Amos. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Amos is signing a one-year deal with the Jets worth up to $4 million. The 30-year-old Amos started every game over the last four years for the Packers and had seven interceptions. His 102 total tackles was also second on the team last season.

The addition of Amos, of course, joins a bevy of former Packers who joined the Jets this offseason headlined by Aaron Rodgers. Already joining Rodgers has been Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, Billy Turner and Tim Boyle.

And then there's former offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who like Turner, spent a year in Denver after a stint in Green Bay, before joining the Jets for 2023.

After Amos, who's next?

Naturally, it didn't take long for Twitter to make jokes about the Jets' offseason acquisitions.

'The Pat McAfee Show' reacts to Adrian Amos signing with the Jets

The New York Jets have signed Adrian Amos#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/KIsNpejOGt — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 13, 2023

The jokes pour in on the Jets signing Adrian Amos

Green Bay East https://t.co/8Od0tsO1ri — Adriana Torres (@TorresAdrianaTV) June 13, 2023

The New York Packers continue to grow https://t.co/5tmcRGoR7F — Bill Michaels (@Bill_Michaels) June 13, 2023

2022 Packers and 2023 Jets https://t.co/oLPQu9O1Cx pic.twitter.com/FQn6LrkyOQ — Game On Wisconsin (@gameonwi) June 13, 2023

Was Amos part of Aaron Rodgers' wish list?

Was he on the list? https://t.co/np6ORwqBa6 — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) June 13, 2023

What does the signing of Adrian Amos do for the New York Jets?

Interesting addition. Amos has 122 starts. Started every game last season for GB (977 snaps). The Jets have 3 starting-caliber safeties on Amos, Clark and Whitehead. https://t.co/oa5jrfxqBa — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) June 13, 2023

Jonathan Owens and Darnell Savage now top the Packers' depth chart at safety

Adrian Amos struggled in coverage at times last season, but nonetheless, a very questionable and frankly inexcusable move by Gutekunst. https://t.co/AoUzzvbWz6 — Chris Buboltz (@ChrisBuboltz) June 13, 2023

yooo the Packers might be screwed at safety



They currently have Darnell Savage and Rudy Ford/Tarvarius Moore starting. Not bad, but not elite. If they brought Amos back that would have made me feel a lot better about their defensive potential https://t.co/wki05hxM5N — NewSzn (@jpet82) June 13, 2023

Thank You For Everything, Adrian Amos🙏



· 362 tackles in 4 years for the Packers

· Started 66 of possible 66 games for GB

· A true professional, on and off the field



Best of luck in New York🥂#GoPackGoForever @_SmashAmos31 pic.twitter.com/0viU6ps8h8 — IKE Packers Podcast (@IKE_Packers) June 13, 2023

