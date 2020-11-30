New York by the Numbers: 5 standout stats from the Jets’ Week 12 loss to Dolphins

After two successful games under Joe Flacco’s direction, the Jets offense went back to being the league’s worst unit with Sam Darnold under center.

New York fell to the Dolphins, 20-3, Sunday. Even though Darnold had New York’s top three wide receivers for the first time all year, the result was the same, the offense unwatchable.

Gregg Williams’ defense turned in an effort that was good enough to win, but the offense’s inability to capitalize on turnovers doomed the Jets in Week 12.

Let’s take a look at some numbers that stood out in the latest loss.

Opening Statement

The Jets have now scored on five consecutive opening drives, which is the longest active streak in the NFL and tied for the third-longest streak in Jets history, according to the team. New York's opening drive during Sunday's loss was capped off by a Sergio Castillo 38-yard field goal, Gang Green's only score of the afternoon. The Jets offense sputtered after the team's first drive on Sunday, unable to get a rhythm going after the completion of the scripted plays.

Herndon in Hibernation

Coming off his best performance of the 2020 season, Chris Herndon was nowhere to be found on Sunday. Adam Gase specifically talked about how the Jets needed to keep giving Herndon opportunities to build off. They didn't give him any in Week 12. Out of Darnold's 27 throws, Herndon wasn't targeted once. The Jets didn't bother to feature the tight end in the passing game during Sunday's 17-point defeat, instead targeting the likes of Frank Gore, Ty Johnson and Jeff Smith six times. The only screen time Herndon received Sunday was when he was attempting to tackle Dolphins defensive back Nik Needham following a Darnold interception.

Bad Company

On Sunday, Darnold was held without a passing touchdown again. That marks four straight games without one. Darnold is the first Jets quarterback to do so since Geno Smith did it in five straight games from Weeks 8-13 during his rookie campaign in 2013, according to Jets X-Factor's Michael Nania. In seven starts in 2020, Darnold has thrown for just 1,242 yards with three touchdowns and eight interceptions.

New Low

Coming into the season, the Jets and Dolphins appeared to be on equal footing, at least on paper. However, through 12 weeks, that's proved to be nothing but the case. In two matchups this season, the Dolphins have outscored the Jets, 44-3. That's the fewest combined points they've allowed against the Jets in a single season, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini. The previous low was seven points in both 1975 and 1976.

Get a Load of Gore

Even though Gase has said he didn't want Gore getting 30 touches per game, the 37-year-old is still New York's bell-cow back. In Sunday's loss, Gore played 30 of 53 offensive snaps, rushing for 74 yards on 18 carries and catching three passes for 12 yards. With La'Mical Perine sidelined, the Jets didn't bother getting Johnson involved. Johnson ran for three yards on two carries and caught one pass for one yard on 10 snaps. The Jets ran 12 plays on offense with no running back, including eight plays on third down. With the Jets in evaluation mode, Gore is still getting a significant share of carries.