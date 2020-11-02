New York by the Numbers: 4 standout stats from the Jets’ Week 8 loss to Chiefs

Sunday featured more of the same for the Jets, who dropped to 0-8 on the season following a 35-9 loss at the hands of the defending Super Bowl champions.

While the Jets’ defense unsurprisingly failed to contain Patrick Mahomes, their kicker kept the team in the game. Going into halftime, the Jets had a chance to be down just 21-12, but Sergio Castillo had his fourth field goal attempt of the half blocked. The Jets offense wouldn’t get close to midfield again as the Chiefs dominated the final 30 minutes, with Mahomes exiting the game early.

Under Dowell Loggains’ direction, the Jets offense stalled out in the second half for the second straight week. The Jets now have just 67 yards in the second half over their past two games.

Let’s take a look at some more numbers that stood out in the latest loss.