New York nixes Celtics at home, win 105-75, snapping Boston’s streak

The good news is that Boston Celtics starting point guard Kemba Walker finally made his season debut.

The bad news is that it came in one of the worst-shooting games in the history of the franchise. The Celtics couldn’t find the basket if it was the sea and they were skipping pebbles in it, connecting on a season-low (and near-historic low) 29.8% fromm the field and a jaw-droppingly poor 15.2% from beyond the arc. In an effort that hardly qualifies as worthy of such a word, the matinee debut of the UConn product saw the team mostly stand around waiting for Walker to create instead of matching the attack of the Knicks.

The New Yorker himself related as much post-game, saying, “my teammates were so excited I was back, they kind of sat around and watched me”.

And while it is indeed good news the former All-Star is back on the court — and true that pretty much every team has a game or two like this one — it was hopefully an object lesson for the now 8-4 Celtics.

On to the next one.

