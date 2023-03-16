Aaron Rodgers intends to play for the New York Jets. The New York newspapers intend to cover big, interesting stories the same way they always do.

Both the New York Post and the New York Daily News have devoted full-page images to the news that Rodgers wants to play for one of the hometown (sort of) teams.

The Post went with a front-page Top Gun parody, giving the new (eventually) Jets quarterback the “Mr. Rodgers” call sign. The Daily News went the vaccination route, choosing the headline “A Real Shot in the Arm.”

(Sure, New York reporters will never ask Rodgers about taking a paycheck from a Big Pharma heir.)

Get ready for more of the same, as the dance between the Packers and Jets continues — and eventually as Rodgers commences his career with the Jets. And if things go well, the covers will be great.

If things go poorly, the covers will be even better.

New York newspapers deliver first (of likely many) Aaron Rodgers covers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk