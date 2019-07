On July 1 of every year from 2011 to 2035, the New York Mets have and will write a $1.19 million check to former player Bobby Bonilla — even though he hasn’t suited up for the team in the 21st century. “Remember, it's not what you make or what you have. It's what you keep,” said Bonilla's agent, Dennis Gilbert. “Deferred compensation helps you keep your money.”

