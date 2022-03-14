New York Mets All-Star first baseman Pete Alonso escapes injury in serious car accident

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — New York Mets All-Star first baseman Pete Alonso escaped injury in a serious car accident Sunday in Tampa as he and his wife traveled from their home to the team's spring training site.

Alonso, 27, said a motorist ran a red light and T-boned his Ford F-250, which flipped three times after impact. Alonso said he ended up upside down in his vehicle and kicked the windshield out to escape.

He said none of the motorists involved were injured. Alonso’s wife, Haley, was behind Alonso in another car and he said she was a “trooper” in the collision’s aftermath, calling police and corralling the couple’s dogs as they headed East for the three weeks of spring training.

"This is a really special spring training," Alonso said Monday morning, "because yesterday was a really close experience to death."

Here is more from Pete Alonso on his accident and how blessed he feels to be alive: pic.twitter.com/eOKxeSK0nH — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) March 14, 2022

METS: Owner Steve Cohen leans into – plans to exceed – $290M luxury tax

YANKEES: Josh Donaldson acquired in trade with Minnesota Twins

Alonso hit and took ground balls Monday - the club’s first full-squad workout - but refrained from all other activities as he recovered mentally. He anticipates working out at full speed on Tuesday.

Yet the quiet rhythms of spring training were disrupted before they could begin.

"I was driving through a green light and they just plowed into me, and totally disregarded the red light," Alonso said. "When I was upside down, I didn’t know if I was going to be hurt.

"It was a weird, scary moment."

Pete Alonso’s wife, Haley, just posted this video on her Instagram of Pete’s car after his crash yesterday. Pete said today the car flipped three times and he had to kick out the windshield to escape. pic.twitter.com/L1h5KWvnvc — Stephanie Apstein (@stephapstein) March 14, 2022

First-year Mets manager Buck Showalter was perhaps more angered than Alonso, noting that "in some people's minds, red lights and stoplights are just a suggestion."

Story continues

He was informed of Alonso's injury Sunday night and Alonso addressed the team's first full meeting Monday, shortly after teammate Robinson Cano offered an apology for a second PED-related suspension that wiped out Cano's 2021 season.

"He gets your attention," Showalter said of Alonso, a vocal leader even in his rookie season of 2019.

Alonso repeatedly noted that every day is "a gift," and that perspective can change in a heartbeat.

"One minute I’m coming to work," he says, "the next I’m kicking out the windshield."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Pete Alonso details scary car accident on way to Mets spring training