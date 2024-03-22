New York Mets to sign J.D. Martinez, make big splash late to bolster lineup

Before spring training began, New York Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns said it "wasn't out of the question" that the opportunity would be too good to not pass up if the price came down on some of the top free agents.

With a week until free agency, Stearns made his biggest splash of free agency by bringing in the best bat available. According to a report by the New York Post's Jon Heyman, the Mets are in agreement on a one-year, $12 million deal with J.D. Martinez.

The Mets will pay Martinez $4.5 million this season, with the rest deferred between 2034 and 2038, limiting the luxury tax penalty they will incur, SNY's Andy Martino reported.

The 36-year-old designated hitter is coming off his sixth All-Star season in 2023 as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers. The right-handed hitter closed with a .271/.321/.572 slash line with 33 home runs, 103 RBI and 61 runs despite only playing in 113 games.

Martinez's 55.1 hard-hit percentage was in the top 2 percent of Major League Baseball, while he boasted an xOBA of .369. Martinez's .893 OPS was his best mark since 2019 when he was a member of the Boston Red Sox.

Martinez is equally adept at hitting left-handed and right-handed pitching and would slot in behind Pete Alonso as strong protection for the top home run hitter since 2019.

The presence of the six-time All-Star signals a cut into the playing time of either Mark Vientos or Brett Baty, or both.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: New York Mets to sign J.D. Martinez to a contract to bolster lineup