New York Mets, Seattle Mariners announce Sunday afternoon starting lineups

The New York Mets and the Seattle Mariners play the rubber match their three-game series on Sunday afternoon in Queens.

First pitch is set for 1:40 p.m. at Citi Field. The game will be broadcast in New York on SNY.

Robbie Ray get the start for Seattle, while Carlos Carrasco will start for New York.

Here are the lineups announced by the teams on Sunday:

Looking to leave NY with a series win. #SeaUsRise pic.twitter.com/lRpVE1kSTk — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) May 15, 2022

New York Mets starting lineup

