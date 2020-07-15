The 2020 season is now a 60-game dash, starting on July 23 and ending, hopefully, with a full-size postseason in October. Between now and the start of the season, we’ll be giving quick capsule previews of each team, reminding you of where things stood back in Spring Training and where they stand now as we embark on what is sure to be the strangest season in baseball history. First up: The New York Mets roster and schedule:

METS ROSTER (projected)

When the season opens on July 23-24, teams can sport rosters of up to 30 players, with a minimum of 25. Two weeks later, rosters must be reduced to 28 and then, two weeks after that, they must be reduced to 26. Teams will be permitted to add a 27th player for doubleheaders.

In light of that, there is a great degree of latitude for which specific players will break summer camp. For now, though, here are who we expect to be on the Mets roster to begin the season:

Catchers:

Wilson Ramos

Tomás Nido

Infielders:

Pete Alonso

Robinson Canó

Amed Rosario

Jeff McNeil

Luis Guillorme

Dominic Smith

Outfielders:

Brandon Nimmo

J.D. Davis

Michael Conforto

Yoenis Céspedes

Jake Marisnick

Starters:

Jacob deGrom

Marcus Stroman

Rick Porcello

Steven Matz

Michael Wacha

Relievers:

Edwin Díaz

Dellin Betances

Brad Brach

Jeurys Familia

Robert Gsellman

Seth Lugo

Justin Wilson

BREAKDOWN:

Under new manager Luis Rojas, the Mets will try to win the NL East for the first time since 2015. They’ll attempt to do so without two of their main rotation cogs as Noah Syndergaard is out for the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, and Zach Wheeler left for the Phillies in free agency. Ace Jacob deGrom, coming off of back-to-back NL Cy Young Awards, will lead the way. He has recently been bothered by back issues but a recent MRI came back clean. Marcus Stroman will pitch out of the No. 2 spot and will be followed by Rick Porcello, Steven Matz, and Michael Wacha. Porcello and Wacha were originally going to compete for the No. 5 spot until Syndergaard opted for season-ending surgery.

Story continues

On offense, the Mets will be heavily reliant on first baseman Pete Alonso, whose MLB-best 53 home runs along with 120 RBI led him to the NL Rookie of the Year Award and a seventh-place finish in MVP balloting. Alonso set the bar really high for himself. While it would be unrealistic to expect him to hit 53 homers again, he’ll need to have another monster season if the Mets are to compete in a stacked NL East.

The Mets are banking on a rebound from closer Edwin Díaz. In his first year with the club in 2019, after three dominating seasons with the Mariners, Díaz fumbled his way to a 5.59 ERA. He saw his walk rate increase but more importantly, he became significantly more prone to home runs. The juiced ball doesn’t explain that entirely, as he yielded a total of 20 home runs in 191 innings prior to joining the Mets, then gave up 15 in 58 innings last year. Given the shortened season, the Mets can’t wait too long for Díaz to figure things out if he’s not hot out of the gate.

On paper, the Mets have one of the higher variance teams in the division. If things mostly go right, they could stampede on their division rivals towards a first place finish. Conversely, if things go wrong, they could even finish behind the Marlins.

METS SCHEDULE:

Every team will play 60 games. Teams will be playing 40 games against their own division rivals and 20 interleague games against the corresponding geographic division from the other league. Six of the 20 interleague games will be “rivalry” games.

July 24-26: vs. Braves

July 27-28: @ Red Sox

July 29-30: vs. Red Sox

July 31-August 3: @ Braves

August 4-5: @ Nationals

August 7-9: vs. Marlins

August 10-13: vs. Nationals

August 14-16: @ Phillies

August 17-20: @ Marlins

August 21-23: vs. Yankees

August 25-27: vs. Marlins

August 28-30: @ Yankees

September 1-2: @ Orioles

September 4-7: vs. Phillies

September 8-9: vs. Orioles

September 11-13: @ Blue Jays

September 15-17: @ Phillies

September 18-20: vs. Braves

September 21-23: vs. Rays

September 24-27: @ Nationals

The entire Mets schedule can be seen here.

New York Mets roster and schedule originally appeared on NBCSports.com