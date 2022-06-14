New York Mets, Milwaukee Brewers announce Tuesday night starting lineups

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
John Connolly, NorthJersey.com
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • New York Mets
    New York Mets
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Milwaukee Brewers
    Milwaukee Brewers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Chris Bassitt
    Chris Bassitt
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Adrian Houser
    Adrian Houser
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The New York Mets will open a three-game home series on Tuesday night against the Milwaukee Brewers.

First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field. The game will be broadcast on SNY in New York.

Adrian Houser (3-6, 3.92) will start for Milwaukee, while Chris Bassitt (4-4, 4.35) will go for New York.

Here are the lineups announced by the teams on Tuesday afternoon:

Check back for the Milwaukee Brewers lineup soon

John Connolly is a breaking news editor for NorthJersey.com. For unlimited access to all the major news happening in North Jersey, subscribe here. To get breaking news directly to your inbox, sign up for our newsletter.

Email: connolly@northjersey.com

Twitter: @JohnConnolly_22

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Milwaukee Brewers, New York Mets release Tuesday 6/14 starting lineups

Recommended Stories