New York Mets, Miami Marlins announce Friday lineups; Marte returns, Escobar still out

The New York Mets open a four-game home series against the Miami Marlins on Friday night.

First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field. The game will be broadcast on SNY in New York.

Carlos Carrasco (7-2, 3.93) will start for New York, Miami had yet to announce a starter.

The Mets (42-23) lead the National League East by 4½ games, while the Marlins (28-33) are in fourth place and 12 games back.

Eduardo Escobar, who missed Thursday's game due to what Buck Showalter called a "non-workplace event," remains out of Friday's lineup. Starling Marte (forearm contusion), who was hit by a pitch Wednesday, is back in the lineup – betting second and playing right field.

Here are the lineups announced by the teams on Friday afternoon:

New York: Why Eduardo Escobar was missing from Mets lineup and dugout

#Marlins lineup to begin a four-game series with the Mets. No Jesus Aguilar or Jesus Sanchez. Willians Astudillo is the DH. Pablo Lopez will be on the mound. pic.twitter.com/4UUDOErLm6 — Jordan McPherson (@J_McPherson1126) June 17, 2022

