The New York Mets Just Had One of the Funniest Days Ever

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Oh, the Mets. They sure are a baseball team you can root for. On Wednesday afternoon, the team suffered its worst loss of the season, which followed several other previous worst losses of the season. The flavor of Wednesday’s debacle—a 10-3 loss to the Dodgers that, as late as the eighth inning, was a tie ballgame—was slightly more bitter than usual, though.

Here’s how things went down. The game came untied in the top of the eighth, when pitcher Adam Ottavino served up a gopherball to LA catcher Will Smith. Ottavino’s subsequent reaction to Smith’s swing will tell you everything you need to know.

That made it 4-3 Dodgers, and things only got worse from there. After three more hitters reached base—extending the lead to 5-3 in the process—Ottavino was lifted for journeyman reliever Jorge López, who committed an error before throwing a single pitch. Then he gave up a double that allowed two more runs to score. After that, he retired Mookie Betts—to his credit, no easy feat at all. But the thing about facing the Dodgers is that, after you get through Betts, Shohei Ohtani is usually waiting next. Roll the tape:

The next at-bat, though, is when this baseball game became pure theater. López was ejected for arguing a checked swing call (pitchers getting ejected during an at-bat is already rare enough) and on his forlorn walk back to the dugout, the 31-year-old fully yeeted his glove into the crowd. That is, uh, not very common.

By that point, if you couldn’t tell by the 9-3 scoreline and a player literally discarding his equipment, the rest of the game was purely cosmetic. Afterwards, though, the New York media descended upon the Mets’ clubhouse in an attempt to properly contextualize the events that they had witnessed. Not so fast, journalists! The Mets made reporters wait a bit so they could hold a team meeting; according to star shortstop Francisco Lindor, “a lot of knowledge was dropped.” Ostensibly, the meeting was called to address López’s very public meltdown, and to address the team’s weeks-long spiral. But once the doors opened and López was standing face-to-face with reporters, he truly became a New York Met.

No regrets. A perfectly timed F-bomb. Reading the writing on the wall and pulling out the ol’ whatever happens happens. This was an artful display. Even better, when asked for clarification on whether he actually meant that the Mets were the worst team, he said “probably.”

The finale, though—and the answer to López’s whatever happens happens theory—came swiftly: the Mets immediately cut him. He is no longer on the team. Apparently hurling things at the paying customers who came to watch you and then dragging your employer through the mud is pretty frowned upon. López, for his part, does not give a fuck. (There was some discussion about whether López, who was speaking his second language, actually meant to say that the Mets were garbage—in effect, whether he was trying to call himself “the worst teammate” or the Mets “the worst team.” He doubled down, though, saying it was a combo platter of both, before posting on Instagram that “I said teammate.”)

To be clear, the silver-tongued reliever was not released simply because of this outburst. He had been pitching pretty poorly, showed little remorse for his actions, and also lied about meeting with team management before speaking with the media. López will probably be fine—everyone needs bullpen help, and he was an All-Star just two years ago—but his legacy will live on in Queens forevermore. Thank you, Jorge López, for turning a seven-run game on a Wednesday afternoon into the funniest game of the season thus far.

Oh, also, yesterday the team also placed their star closer on the injured list and their best power hitter was hit by a pitch on his hand. All in a day’s work for your New York Mets.

Originally Appeared on GQ