New York Mets’ Javy Baez takes all-time bad swing vs. San Francisco Giants

Hitting a baseball in the major leagues is the undisputed hardest thing to do in professional sports. But still, New York Mets’ shortstop Javy Baez probably could’ve done a little better with one swing Tuesday night vs. the San Francisco Giants.

Take a look at this angle of Baez’s swing on an off-speed pitch in the dirt:

This swing by Javy Baez 😬 pic.twitter.com/WwTrwyFOuG — MLB Errors (@mlberrors) August 24, 2021

Ouch. Mets’ broadcaster and former player Keith Hernandez probably put it best when he said, “That’s just not picking the ball up.” Baez’s gaffe would prove to be one of many the Mets made on Tuesday night, as they’d lose the home matchup 8-0 to San Francisco.

Baez isn’t even having a terrible season. He was traded from the Cubs to the Mets at the 11th hour of this season’s trade deadline. In 103 games this year, he’s batting .241with 24 homers and 69 RBIs. Plus, his Mets are still battling hard for a playoff spot even if they've faded to third in the NL East with a 61-64 record, 6.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves for the division lead.

It’s not like the local teams can poke too much fun at Baez’s ill-timed swing, either. The Nationals are in the midst of a lost year with a record of 54-70, well out of the National League playoff picture. The Orioles are statistically the worst team in the majors with a .306 winning percentage and a 38-86 record.