New York Mets, Houston Astros announce Tuesday night starting lineups

The New York Mets begin a two-game road series against the Houston Astros on Tuesday night.

First pitch is 8:10 p.m. at Minute Maid Park. The game will be broadcast in New York on SNY.

Trevor Williams (1-3, 3.53) will start for New York, while Jose Urquidy (5-3, 4.99) will go for Houston.

The Mets (45-24) have a 5½-game lead in the National League East, while the Astros (41-25) have a 10-game lead in the American League West.

Here are the lineups announced by the teams on Tuesday:

Check back for the New York Mets starting lineup soon

