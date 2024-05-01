New York Mets fan pelted with hot dogs on $1 night; record 44,269 sold

More than 44,000 hot dogs were sold Tuesday at Citi Field in Queens. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

May 1 (UPI) -- A shower of moderately priced meaty treats rained down on a New York Mets fan during $1 hot dog night, resulting in his removal in the ninth inning of the victory over the Chicago Cubs in Queens.

The dogged deluge, which was caught on video and posted on social media, occurred Tuesday at Citi Field.

Mets officials announced that they sold a stadium-record 44,269 hot dogs during the promotion. The Mets announced an attendance of 22,880, meaning they sold about two hot dogs per fan.

One of those fans sported a custom T-shirt, which he wrote on to keep track of his consumed hot dog and beer tally. The shirt read "bad day to be a glizzy" -- referring to the nickname for a hot dog.

Fans started launching hot dogs at him later in the game before several police and security staff went down to his section and escorted him out of the area. He consumed nine hot dogs and 10 beers at the time of his departure, according to his shirt tally.

The man also wore a hot dog hat, in honor of the frank feast.

Mets officials did not respond to a request for comment about the incident.

Several fans who claimed to be at the game said they were also hit by hot dogs and that the tosses could be seen from the other side of the stadium. The man who was removed from the stadium was later seen riding on a subway train, while still wearing his hot dog hat.

SNY field reporter Steve Gelbs also relished the opportunity, wearing a hot dog costume during the broadcast.

The Mets had Dollar Dog Night tonight and set a new franchise record, selling over 44,000 hot dogs pic.twitter.com/gGP5kKK4sL— MLB (@MLB) May 1, 2024

During one of his segments, Gelbs spoke to a group of men who painted the letters for "$1 Weiners" across their chests.

Gelbs also tracked that 102 hot dogs were sold from one register during one half-inning of play. The Mets typically sell an average of 4,100 hot dogs per night. Gelbs said they ordered 70,000 for Tuesday's game. They needed an extra refrigeration truck as part of that effort.

Gelbs started the broadcast with a pregame hot dog eating contest.

In the game, Mets right fielder D.J. Stewart went 1 for 3 with a three-run homer in the 4-2 win. He hit that 388-foot shot in the sixth inning. First baseman Pete Alonso drove in the other Mets run with a first-inning sacrifice fly.

Mets starter Sean Manaea allowed just three hits and one run over five innings, but was not on record as the weiner.

The Mets (15-14) will host the Cubs (18-12) at 7:10 p.m. EDT Wednesday at Citi Field.