New York Mets and Arizona Diamondbacks play in game 4 of series

Arizona Diamondbacks (26-32, fourth in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (24-34, fourth in the NL East)

New York; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (2-4, 4.16 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 63 strikeouts); Mets: Jose Quintana (1-5, 5.06 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Diamondbacks -116, Mets -104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets bring a 2-1 lead into the next game of the series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

New York has a 13-20 record in home games and a 24-34 record overall. The Mets are 18-11 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Arizona is 13-17 on the road and 26-32 overall. The Diamondbacks are 12-7 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Sunday's game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Nimmo has nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 29 RBI for the Mets. Mark Vientos is 13-for-39 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Christian Walker leads the Diamondbacks with 12 home runs while slugging .471. Joc Pederson is 11-for-32 with a double, two home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 3-7, .234 batting average, 5.24 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .229 batting average, 3.45 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Mets: Edwin Diaz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Shintaro Fujinami: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Francisco Alvarez: 15-Day IL (thumb), Brooks Raley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Merrill Kelly: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Castro: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eduardo Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Geraldo Perdomo: 10-Day IL (right meniscus tear), Alek Thomas: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.